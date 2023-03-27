Visa (NYSE:V) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on V. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $221.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.16. The stock has a market cap of $415.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

