Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €18.00 ($19.35) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($20.43) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

VNA stock traded down €0.83 ($0.89) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €16.69 ($17.94). 8,926,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €17.46 ($18.77) and a 52-week high of €43.61 ($46.89). The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €24.18 and its 200-day moving average is €23.41.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

