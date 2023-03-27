Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 7,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vycor Medical Stock Performance
Shares of VYCO stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. Vycor Medical has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.28.
Vycor Medical Company Profile
