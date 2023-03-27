Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 236.8% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMMVY. Barclays raised Wal-Mart de México from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Wal-Mart de México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of WMMVY stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,346. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74. Wal-Mart de México has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $41.64.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México ( OTCMKTS:WMMVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 billion. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

