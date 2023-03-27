Walken Price Hits $0.0495 on Exchanges (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Walken has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Walken token can currently be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a market capitalization of $21.14 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,478,624 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

