Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.83. 1,793,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,362,531. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

