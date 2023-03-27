Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.92.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.