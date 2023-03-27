Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

WFC opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $53.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

