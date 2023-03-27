Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.4 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,664,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,093,668. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.01.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

