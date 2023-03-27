Wells Fargo & Company Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $915.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $860.00 to $915.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REGN. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,001.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $837.71.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $820.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $753.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $737.44. The company has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $824.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,433,000 after buying an additional 77,380 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after acquiring an additional 56,253 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,526,000 after acquiring an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

