Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the February 28th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares during the period.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ WINC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.53. 4,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

