Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR stock opened at $127.17 on Thursday. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $199.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.96%.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,422,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.