Windward (LON:WNWD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.50

Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.50 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.55), with a volume of 12095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.58).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Windward in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 115 ($1.41) price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of £38.54 million and a PE ratio of -237.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.62.

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

