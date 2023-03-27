WINkLink Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 27th. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WINkLink has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. WINkLink has a market cap of $81.26 million and $12.39 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00326927 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,099.84 or 0.25571951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009988 BTC.

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008447 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $7,911,566.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

