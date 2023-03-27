WOW-token (WOW) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.89

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $284.16 million and approximately $5.89 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000364 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019543 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000750 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02840902 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

