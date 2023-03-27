WP Advisors LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.23.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $44.23. 2,729,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,438,546. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

