WP Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

WP Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 113,651 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

EWZ stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $25.87. 8,403,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,321,129. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $39.59.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.