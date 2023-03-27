WP Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 3.8% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,747.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 210,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,881. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.24.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

