WP Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

WP Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,476,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,014,709. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

