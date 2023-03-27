WP Advisors LLC Invests $254,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Deere & Company by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.
Deere & Company Stock Up 0.8 %
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
