WP Advisors LLC Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WP Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in FedEx by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 24,749 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.41. 568,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.87 and its 200-day moving average is $181.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.96.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

