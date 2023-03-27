WP Advisors LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

WP Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Block by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,667,000 after buying an additional 686,870 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,605,000 after buying an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,915,000 after buying an additional 426,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 3.4% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,980,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,868,000 after buying an additional 162,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,361 shares of company stock worth $22,613,175 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,449,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,526,296. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.60. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

