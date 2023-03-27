WP Advisors LLC Sells 78 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

WP Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.2% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE AXP traded up $2.81 on Monday, reaching $162.59. The company had a trading volume of 915,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.87 and its 200-day moving average is $155.72. The stock has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $194.00.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

