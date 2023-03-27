WT Wealth Management Buys Shares of 41,828 iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF makes up about 1.9% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WT Wealth Management owned 0.68% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAK traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $83.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,556. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $77.94 and a 52-week high of $95.30. The company has a market cap of $516.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.45.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

