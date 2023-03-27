WT Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WT Wealth Management lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in CVS Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in CVS Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.65. 2,430,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,298,237. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $108.25. The firm has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average is $92.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

