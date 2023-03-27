WT Wealth Management Has $536,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

WT Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 254,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 175,310 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 111,474 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,892,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDHQ traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.50. 6,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,371. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $29.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $112.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

