WT Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 6,635 JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. WT Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 127.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth $296,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter worth $15,948,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIE stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,125. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $48.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.18.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.