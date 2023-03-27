WT Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $672,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,309 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 969.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after buying an additional 917,150 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.28. 1,865,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,353,477. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.62. The stock has a market cap of $175.93 billion, a PE ratio of 69.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

