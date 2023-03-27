WT Wealth Management Sells 360 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.10.

Insider Activity

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,063. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.25. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

