WT Wealth Management Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

WT Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.1% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $70.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,171 shares. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

