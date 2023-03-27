Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 89.1% in March

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wynn Macau Price Performance
Shares of WYNMY remained flat at $9.39 on Monday. 128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,945. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75.
About Wynn Macau
