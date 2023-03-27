Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 89.1% in March

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wynn Macau Price Performance

Shares of WYNMY remained flat at $9.39 on Monday. 128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,945. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

About Wynn Macau

(Get Rating)

Read More

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.