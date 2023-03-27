Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Yiren Digital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $2.06 on Friday. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $175.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.
