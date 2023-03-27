Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $2.06 on Friday. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $175.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

About Yiren Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth $26,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

