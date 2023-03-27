Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $145.81 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $127.83 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.38.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.