Zcash Market Cap Hits $588.63 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $36.05 or 0.00129322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $588.63 million and $20.94 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00055816 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00036487 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001314 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

