10,102 Shares in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT) Bought by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,715,000. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 29,803 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Get VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF alerts:

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMPT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,942 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.