106,616 Shares in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for 1.7% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 159,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMUB stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $50.45. 23,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

