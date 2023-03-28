1,440 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Bought by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock worth $379,401. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.35. The stock had a trading volume of 149,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,289. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Stories

