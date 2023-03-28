1,738 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,738 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.13. The company had a trading volume of 452,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

