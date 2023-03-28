180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Up 268.8% in March

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 268.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TURN remained flat at $5.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,014. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. 180 Degree Capital has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,080.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 70,127 shares of company stock worth $367,377. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 180 Degree Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TURN. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

