180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Up 268.8% in March

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 268.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:TURN remained flat at $5.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,014. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. 180 Degree Capital has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $6.84.
In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,080.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 70,127 shares of company stock worth $367,377. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
