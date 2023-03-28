1,830 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,229,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.72. The stock had a trading volume of 149,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,704. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

