1,883 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Bought by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Polaris by 137.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PII. MKM Partners began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.70.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris stock opened at $107.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.23. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $123.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

