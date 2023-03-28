19,260 Shares in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Bought by AEGON USA Investment Management LLC

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HNW. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 132,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

