1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FCOB remained flat at $12.11 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.76.

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business and consumer financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking, residential lending, and loan application such as commercial loan, consumer loan, home equity term loan, home equity line of credit application, and mortgage application.

