203,481 Shares in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 203,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYF. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA NYF opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

