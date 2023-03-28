21,579 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,579 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,362,936. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

