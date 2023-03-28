2,754 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Bought by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.18. The company had a trading volume of 126,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,610. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

