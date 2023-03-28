2,879 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

