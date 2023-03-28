3,469 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.79. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $525.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.96.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

