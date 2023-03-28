3,489 Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Bought by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

