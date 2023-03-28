360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.
360 Capital REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 62.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05.
About 360 Capital REIT
